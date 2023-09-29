Holly Willoughby ‘confession’ about husband on This Morning is publicity stunt?

Holly Willoughby shocked This Morning fans when she made an accidental sex confession live on air.

In conversation on the ITV show, hosts Holly and Ben Shephard engaged in a discussion with guests Vanessa Feltz and Matthew Wright.

They delved into the intriguing fact that the highest number of children are born on this particular day, attributing this phenomenon to couples getting romantic during the holiday season, resulting in their little ones being born in the month of September.

Holly said instantly, before she quipped: "The heating hadn’t gone on that winter." Her comments had everyone laughing as Ben said: "Happy Birthday to Chester. He’ll be thrilled we are talking about Christmas."

When Matthew asked if there was any truth to it, Holly joked back: "I couldn’t possible say." Chester's birthday is on Friday, meaning Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin likely conceived their child around Christmas time.

Earlier this year, Holly gave a rare insight into how she and Dan met, and how they started off as just friends.

It comes after This Morning was thrown into chaos as guest Miriam Margolyes discussed her sex life, while she also swore twice live on the show.

Presenter Holly Willoughby was left red-faced and was forced to apologise to viewers after the outspoken actress, 82, mouthed an expletive before uttering the word s**t' during the phone in.