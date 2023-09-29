Demi Moore shares two cents on upcoming series Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Demi Moore has recently shared her two cents on revenge for her upcoming series, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.



In a new interview with Town & Country magazine, Moore reflected on the story which is based on author Truman Capote and his falling out with Manhattan's elite after he published La Côte Basque, 1965.

Moore, who plays the role of Ann Woodward as member of Capote's Swans in the series, said, “I personally don’t love the idea of vengeance, but I think that there’s much more to this: heartache, loss and valuing what you have.”

The actress continued, “I appreciate that it’s a period piece set in an intriguing world.”

“There’s also the question of loyalty and integrity. The wonderful thing Ryan does is he brings forward a deeper resonance wrapped in an entertaining package,” stated the 60-year-old.

"I was more aware of and intrigued by the idea that he is the inspiration for Dill in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ I have a daughter named Scout. So, obviously that book has real importance to me.”



Moore spoke up about the series’ powerful message, explaining, “I think if there’s anything [to take from the series], it’s really knowing the power of our words. They can ruin someone’s life.”

“It’s no different from what our tabloids today exist on, with no regard for the human being and what words might do to them. Have we gotten to where the truth doesn’t matter?” she added.