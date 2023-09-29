Taylor Swift applauded by Gavin Newsom, calls her ‘unique’ among celebs

Taylor Swift can play a significant role in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.



Speaking to TMZ at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley for the second Republican debate, Gavin called Taylor someone as who “stands tall and unique” among celebrities.

On September 19, the songstress called out her fans to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Anti-Hero hit-maker wrote, “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently.”

“I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!” she remarked.

Gavin told TMZ, “What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful.”

The outlet reported that Taylor’s call to action drove record numbers to Vote.org, a non-profit voting registration platform that she has previously partnered with.

Earlier in a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Taylor spoke up on American politics, explaining, “As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of politics. The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [then actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out.”

The singer added, “I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”