Man proposes, God disposes: Aston Merrygold life takes new turn

Man proposes God disposes.

Aston Merrygold had something pleasant to share with his fans recently as he and his wife Sarah Louise are expecting their third child.

On Friday, the JLS star posted a heartfelt video compilation on Instagram, revealing the joyous moment when their two sons, Grayson (aged five) and Macaulay (aged three), discovered that they were going to become brothers.

The video also featured glimpses of the ultrasound scan and a positive pregnancy test. In a touching moment within the clip, the boys were seen tenderly kissing an image from the ultrasound and celebrating the delightful news with their parents, who had tied the knot in September of the previous year.

Hilariously, the news comes a year after Aston insisted he could not handle more than two children and ruled out having more kids - despite branding fatherhood 'the best job ever' and stating being a dad gave him 'a new purpose in life'.

He said: '[Being a dad is the] best thing ever. Best job ever. It gives me reason to get up.' However, when asked if he plans to have any more children, he stated: 'No. I can't chase three. Two is good for me.'