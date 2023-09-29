Toby Keith moves his wife to tears as he receives Country Icon Award amid cancer battle

Singer Toby Keith, who been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the autumn of 2021 and had been under treatment for months, has received Country Icon Award.

The singer, who's battling the cancer, has seemingly moved his wife to tears as he performed at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday.



Keith spoke out about his "roller coaster" experience following his cancer diagnosis ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at Thursday’s People’s Choice Country Awards, where he also delivered a performance.



“I feel pretty good. It’s a little bit of a roller coaster," said the 62-year-old country singer in conversation with E! News.

He added: "You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today."

He reportedly said in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third of the size. The “Red Solo Cup” singer made the comments ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award on Thursday night, where he also took to the stage to perform “Don’t Let the Old Man In."

Keith's wife, Tricia Lucus, could be seen appearing to wipe away tears during the show. Keith also thanked his family, team and "most of all" the fans for "allowing us to still do what we do."