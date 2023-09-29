Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's competition, resentment divide royal family?

There are speculations and rumours that two royal wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have divided the royal family with their personal competition and resentment.

Some royal experts support Kate for her people-friendly activities and steadfastness with the royal family, while few of her critics think that the Princess of Wales feels bitterness over Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's success.

A relationship expert has claimed that Princess Kate likely "resents" the Duchess for the positive attention she has received after the Invictus Games.

Louella Anderson went on claiming that there is competition between the two women as in-laws.

The expert went on: "It’s certainly possible that Kate may have been feeling uncomfortable or unhappy about the positive attention that Harry and Meghan were receiving during the Invictus Games."



She claimed: "This could indicate underlying feelings of competition or resentment on Kate's part towards Meghan."

"Since Meghan and Harry's relationship started, there have been several reports of tension between her and Kate," according to Louella.



Undoubtedly, Since Meghan became member of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the relationship between the Sussexes and some senior royals have been in crisis.



The expert has also warned the King that it could be an unwise decision if the monarch makes any bold statements like removing Harry as a Counsellor of State.