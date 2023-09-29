Listen: NSYNC's first song in 20-years 'Better Place' is out now

NSYNC is finally back with a bang after 20 years of hiatus from the music industry.

The musical pop group, which includes Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez, has just released Better Place, their first song to be recorded as a unit in over 20 years.

After the band started teasing the highly-anticipated song that featured their long-awaited reunion in August, the new song from the soundtrack for the upcoming film Trolls Band Together was eventually released on Friday.

A disco-pop beat gives the early boy band vibe of the '90s and '00s icons' song Better Place a modern twist. It is a catchy pop-banger. While Timberlake, 42, leads the chorus, each member also gets a chance to shine.

“Just let me take you to a better place / I'm gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I'm so excited to see you excited,” the hitmaker sings, bringing both seasoned listeners and newcomers to a dance-worthy ecstasy.

The single Better Place was officially revealed when a brand-new Trolls Band Together teaser debuted in September, showcasing parts of the song and confirming its release date.

At the 2023 Video Music Awards, the band members unexpectedly reunited, startling fans as they shared the stage to present the prize for best pop video.

The band received a massive welcome from the audience, including Taylor Swift, who later accepted a Moonman award from them.