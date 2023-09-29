Kate Middleton opts out of Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards: Sources confirm

Kate Middleton is keeping her family priority as it emerged that the Princess of Wales will not join her husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards this year.
Sources confirmed HELLO! that the November 7 ceremony, which will be staged in Singapore, will not see the Duchess of Cambridge as the couple’s eldest child Prince George will be sitting for exams the same week as the show.
The little one, who attends Lambrook school, will be giving his Year 6 exams.
This development comes after Kate was notably missing from Prince William’s solo visit to New York where he attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.
This will be the first time Kate will not be attending the Earthshot Prize Awards as she attended the inaugural ceremony in London in 20201 as well as 2022’s Boston ceremony.
