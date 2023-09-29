Meghan Markle ‘pretending to be royals in exile’ amid shocking move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were accused of ‘sinking to new depths’ as they ‘exceed all negative expectations’ of a royal expert.

Last week, The Sun reported that the couple’s PR team allegedly asked a primary school in New York to sign a release form that prevented them from making any negative comment about the visit in September 2021.

The move turned out to be quite embarrassing and shameful for the Sussexes.

Writing for Daily Mail, commentator Jan Moir opined that “the level of secrecy the Sussexes insisted upon and the gagging clauses they pressed on teachers and pupils alike is staggering.”

Juxtaposing the royal engagements that the royal conduct and the one the Sussexes did have one big difference. Moir noted that the “difference is they do this as part of charity work or investment in local initiatives and sundry worthy causes for the good of others rather than themselves.”

At the school, Meghan was promoting her children’s book she had written, The Bench, which Moir subbed as ‘crummy’ over the quality of the content, while accusing the couple to be “pretending to be royals in exile in a country that is a republic.”

The comment piece comes amid Meghan’s efforts to relaunch her career amid financial struggles, following the collapse of her Spotify deal in June.

Previously, commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital Meghan is distancing herself from Prince Harry and the royal drama to start her career anew.