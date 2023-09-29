King Charles aims for slimmer monarchy as royal family members 'die off'

King Charles plans to continue with a smaller monarchy

King Charles will reportedly make more changes in the monarchy in his latest move to slim down the 'core' royal family.

This was made apparent by King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold who told Slingo that the royal was looking to add his own ‘twist’ by honouring traditions but switching things up by tailoring down the monarchy.

Harrold added that this was made apparent in the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour when only a few members of the royal family were present for the appearance.

In contrast, during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the monarchy was much larger and included members like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are no longer part of the core family today.



"If you look from the Queen’s time it looked like Piccadilly Circus, if you look at it now it looks like something after Armageddon, it’s completely different.

"He has very carefully and dignifiedly slimmed down the monarchy to what he classifies as the core family and that will only get smaller as sadly his royal cousins die off.

"They won’t pick people to step in, I think it will become a slimmed-down monarchy as he has always wanted."