3 dead, several injured as bomb goes off inside Hangu mosque

HANGU: At least three people lost their lives while several others were injured after a bomb went off inside a mosque during Friday's sermon, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu, where people were gathered for weekly prayers.
The city's district police officer (DPO) said that the blast took place within the limits of the Doaba police station. Over 30 people have been buried under the rubble after the roof of the mosque collapsed following the blast.
According to the law enforcement agency, a rescue operation to pull people from the rubble is underway while the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
More to follow...
