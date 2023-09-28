Kelsey Parker reveals worst aspect of detailing late Tom Parker's death in new book

Kelsey Parker's new book With And With You details her struggles after losing her husband Tom Parker

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker's new book detailed her struggles of the first 12 months after husband’s tragic death.



Kelsey’s newly launched book With And Without You is an "intimate diary of how she coped with a year of unwanted firsts – first birthdays, first Christmas, first Valentine’s Day – all without the love of her life."



In an interactive Q/A session on Instagram, the 33-year-old, who lost her husband to a brain tumour, revealed the best and worst part of writing a book in memory of late singer.



Talking about the favourite part of her book, the writer said, "sharing all my amazing stories and memories with my Tommy boy."

The mother-of-two called "re-living Tom’s death" the worst part of her journey.

Kelsey also shared that the book played a great role as a healing process for her.

"It’s been amazing for me. Probably the best therapy I could do," she answered a fan’s question on Instagram.



Tom who was best known as a member of the boy band, The Wanted, tied the knot with Kelsey in 2018.

The singer passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

The former couple shared a daughter named Aurelia and a two-year-old son named Bodhi.