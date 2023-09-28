Ozzy Osbourne teases tour return, new album following spinal surgery

Ozzy Osbourne teases tour return and new album following spinal surgery

Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne won’t let a little spinal surgery dampen his musical spirit.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath lead vocalist gave a health update following his recent surgery for a spinal injury he sustained from a fall in 2019, which lead him to announce his retirement from touring entirely.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God,” the Iron Man vocalist told Metal Hammer on Tuesday, adding that he is “feeling okay” following the successful surgery.

The legendary musician also felt optimistic about getting back into the swing of things vis-a-vis his music, after his spinal injury forced him to cancel his No More Tours 2 tour.

“I’m getting myself fit. I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back to the road,” Osbourne said confidently.

The father-of-six further revealed amidst his plans to move back to England with wife Sharon Osbourne that he had a studio set up in his home in the U.K where he hopes to reunite with long-time friend and producer Watt.

Osbourne has had a rough couple of years owing to his deteriorating health, first being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, followed by a series of slips, falls, and other injuries.