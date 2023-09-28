Suits star Patrick J Adams issues apology as he deletes Meghan Markle photos

File Footage

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has recently issued an apology as he deletes the throwback photos of his former co-star Meghan Markle on social media.



Earlier this week, the Canadian actor took to Instagram and posted series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the hit drama, which ran between 2011 and 2019.

Not only Meghan, Patrick also shared photos of other co-stars including Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres on set.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “I miss my friends. Each and every one of them.”

However, Patrick revealed the reason why he deleted the photos on IG Story.

The actor said, “The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections.”

“It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry,” penned the 42-year-old.

In the end, Patrick added, “So, grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong.”

Interestingly, Patrick and Meghan have stayed friends after Duchess of Sussex left the show while he attended her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.

This isn't the first time Patrick deleted the photos of Meghan. In 2017, the actor shared a photo of Meghan kissing him on the cheek but a day later, he quickly removed the picture.

Patrick told Esquire, “Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can't post things about Meghan.”