Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for 'victimhood': 'Crying in a castle'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ridiculed over their 'victimhood' as the couple was put on blast for their Netflix documentary.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Sky News Australia, comedian Tim Dillon spoke about the pair’s documentary Harry & Meghan in which the couple seemingly put the royal family on blast while they moped in their Montecito home, now valued at $33.5 million as per Forbes.

"It’s very interesting to make a three-part documentary on Netflix about how bad things are while living in a castle," he said

"I find the lack of self-awareness there to be very fun, I mean, they’re very funny."

He went on to say that the pair's false display of victimhood was 'laughable' and that because of their behaviour, the pair was successful in 'bringing back' reality television, which he claimed had 'died' down.

"Victimhood, it makes me laugh, and when someone is clearly not a victim – and I think living in a castle, being part of a royal family would make you not a victim.

"They make me laugh … I hope they keep behaving shamefully, it’s great for the tabloids, it’s great for us."



