Alia Bhatt raves about husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' teaser

Alia Bhatt showers praise on her husband Ranbir Kapoor's performance in upcoming film Animal

Alia Bhatt became a cheerleader for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor as the teaser of his much anticipated film Animal has finally released.

Bhatt, who recently attended the Gucci Ancora show at the coveted Milan Fashion Week, dropped the intense teaser of Kapoor’s upcoming movie on her Instagram handle.

"No caption needed cause this one is," the Darling actress captioned the post adding fire emojis with it.

The story of the movie revolves around a troubled relationship between a father and his son, exceptionally portrayed by the movie's male leads.

The two-minute trailer showcased an insane transformation of Kapoor from his soft boy era into a ruthless criminal, with Bobby Deol playing the villain.

The crime drama film which is set to release on December 1, also features Anil Kapoor, renowned South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, Boby Deol along with ensemble cast.

As the teaser of Animal circulated on social media, fans of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star lauded their favourite actor’s brilliant performance in the movie.



One fan wrote, “We should admire Ranbir Kapoor efforts and his script selection. Man never misses."



“Omg, love the teaser.. waiting for the trailer and finally the movie to come on the floor. Amazing Ranbir," another chimed in.

