Prince William may deprive Prince Harry of his inheritance in new blow

Prince William may reportedly take out his issues with Prince Harry in his inheritance

Prince William may take out his frustrations with his younger brother Prince Harry by depriving him of his inheritance which Queen Elizabeth wrote in her will.

According to Daily Mail, the late monarch reportedly left her inheritance to her son King Charles along with a note that instructs the distribution of her assets, worth millions.

However, the late Queen’s note is not legally binding, which means that King Charles may not be obliged to follow his mother’s deathbed wish.

Ultimately, with Prince William as the next heir, and his icy relationship with Prince Harry with no indication of it being solved any time soon, he would likely convince his father to keep his brother out of the will.

This would mean that Prince Harry may lose millions in the process.

This development comes after it emerged that Prince Harry may not have to pay inheritance tax on any of the assets he may have or will receive from his family.

While he resides in California, he still holds the UK domicile, and in the event he plans on changing it, he would then have to sever ties with the UK and face the US system.