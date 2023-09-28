Alice in Borderland: Japanese hit sci-fi thriller renews for season three

Netflix has renewed its hit Japanese sci-fi thriller drama Alice in Borderland for a third season. The show, which is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, follows a group of people who are trapped in a dangerous game where they must compete in life-or-death challenges in order to survive.

The first two seasons of the show ranked among the most-watched non-English language series on the platform. The show has been praised for its suspenseful plot, complex characters, and stunning visuals.

The news of the third season renewal comes after a cliffhanger ending to the second season, which left fans eager to see what happens next.

In the season finale, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) are offered a chance to return to the real world, but they choose to stay in Borderland to help the other players.

The third season is expected to pick up where the second season left off, with Arisu and Usagi working together to find a way to clear Borderland and save everyone.

The show's creators have hinted that the third season will be even more suspenseful and action-packed than the previous two seasons.

However, Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Alice in Borderland season 3, but it is expected to premiere in 2024.