Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage in question as pair 'lead different lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been 'leading separate lives' as the pair navigate the step in their marriage.

Royal biographer Emily Andrews noted, while speaking to Woman Magazine, that while the pair "pride themselves on their unbreakable togetherness" their new reality saw them live separate lives as they plan careers without each other.

"Meghan wants to move on from being a duchess and launch her own global brand. Harry though doesn't necessarily like the public's attention and would be much happier at home with the children, doing charity work, but that's definitely not what Meghan wants from life right now,"

"The Invictus Games was a chance to start afresh - with an emphasis that this charity was very much Harry's project. Her PR team with careful to brief that 'no-fuss' Meghan did all her own hair and makeup ... to appear relatable," she continued.

She added that as Meghan was in the works of creating her own brand, she would harness her 'star power' in order to make do for her next career move, which likely meant separating herself from Prince Harry.

"It's all part of a careful curation to remind us that while Meghan and Harry may be separating their brand, and even living somewhat separate lives, Meghan still has star power and she's not afraid to use it."