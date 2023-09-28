Kim Kardashian addresses growing tension with Kourtney from last season

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have recently addressed the ongoing feud between them in the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4.



The conflict between both sisters started from the previous season when Kim seemingly partnered with Dolce & Gabbana after Kourtney featured the fashion house in her wedding in 2022.

Although the sisters had overcome the past drama on the show, they spoke about the issue in the current season’s premiere.

In a confessional clip, Kim said, “The problem is, and I'll be real with you guys, this is the real problem; last season was really rough.”

Kim clarified, “Then we were over it, we had fun. We talked it out [and] everything had been fine.”

The SKIMS founder mentioned, “Then we watched the edits for our show and I start hearing what she is saying about me.”

“She hears what I am saying about her and then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings,” stated Kim.

Kourtney however pointed out that it was “really hard having to relive her onscreen argument with Kim”.

“I think last season was really hard. What's harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit, which isn't a natural way of living,” asserted Kourtney.

Kourtney also pointed out that the family and all her sisters decided to go on a trip to Mexico but days earlier, heated phone call with Kim resurfaced the tension.

Kim told Kourtney, “I see both sides. I think you think things so you are getting riled up. I think things so I am getting riled up.”

Calling Kim “a narcissist”, Kourtney added, “I am [happy]. Not when I am on the phone with you. I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get away from you guys. Specifically Kim.”

