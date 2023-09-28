May December: Natalie Portman ‘admires’ Todd Haynes, Julianne Moore's bond in new drama

Natalie Portman in the upcoming drama helmed by Todd Haynes, really admired the director and Julianne Moore’s bond.



The actress confessed “I’ve admired Julie for so long, and particularly her work with Todd.”

The Thor Love and Thunder star noted in an interview with Netflix Queue (before to the SAG-AFTRA strike) that she has always admired Moore and Haynes and leaped at the chance to work with them.

“Their collaborations have stayed in my mind as some of the highlights of films that I love,” she added. “So, to get to be working with them together is absolutely a highlight of my life.”

Moore stated that she was immediately drawn to the story after reading the screenplay.

“I loved this script when I first read it,” she recalled. “It’s interesting. It felt slight at first. But the minute you get into it, it’s unbelievably sturdy. It holds a tremendous amount of feeling and humanity and complexity.”

May December will be released worldwide on November 17 in selected theatres, before making official debut on Netflix on December 1.