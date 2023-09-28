Drake honours late rapper Takeoff during concert: ‘My first brother in Atlanta’

Drake remembers his late pal Takeoff during his concert show, It’s All Blur Tour, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Take Care rapper while on stage took a moment to honour the late Takeoff, who was shot and killed tragically outside of a Houston bowling alley at age 28 on November 1, 2022.

“One of the first things I ever did in Atlanta was I hopped on the remix to this song called 'Versace,' right?” noted Drake, 36, on stage, according to a fan recorded video.

In 2013, the Toronto rapper collaborated with Migos on a revamped version of the group's breakthrough single Versace, which helped the music debut on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for the trio.

“I just wanted to say while I'm in here, rest in peace to our brother Takeoff,” Drake added during the show. “That's one of my first brothers in Atlanta.”

Following their Versace remix, the rappers collaborated on the 2018 smash Walk It Talk It and went on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour the same year.

Drake has since collaborated with Migos members on a number of other songs.



