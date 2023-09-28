Bruce Springsteen makes major announcement amid peptic ulcer battle

Bruce Springsteen revealed he's on the mend from peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen has decided to stay back for the rest of the year.

The 74-year-old singer announced the postponement of the remaining shows of his 2023 tour on the advice of his doctor.

In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Sep. 27, it was revealed that Springsteen has continued to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” the statement continued.

The statement went on to note that the rescheduled dates for each show of 2023, including those that were delayed last month and earlier this month, will be announced next week.

Springsteen also added a personal message at the end of the announcement, which read: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The Tunnel of Love artist has been dealing with peptic ulcer disease, which results in open sores in the stomach or some part of the small intestine, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It is mostly caused by a bacterial infection.