Angelina Jolie credits her children for 'saving' her after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie confessed she was "saved" by her children during a dark time in her life after divorce from Brad Pitt.

Speaking to Vogue for a November cover story, the 48-year-old actress reflected on the difficult time she and her children were forced to withstand, after she filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

"We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing," she shared.

“I was 26 when I became a mother," she noted. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently."

The humanitarian went on to explain that she'd have lost herself to darkness, "had I not wated to live for them."

"They’re better than me, because you want your children to be," she added.

Jolie was married to the Bullet Train star for two years, together for ten, before parting ways in 2016.

The former couple are parents to six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, together.

Following their separation, the Salt actress accused Pitt of being physically abusive towards her and the children.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Maleficent actress shared she is still figuring herself out after not being able to feel like herself for a decade.