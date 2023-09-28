Vicky Kaushal admires Katrina Kaif as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal sings praise for his wife Katrina Kaif as she completes 20 years in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal showered love and praises on his wife Katrina Kaif as she has completed 20 years as inspiring actress in Bollywood.



In conversation with Indian Express, the 35-year-old actor gushed over his wife and said that she is his inspiration.



The Sardar Udham star expressed his admiration as Katrina completed two successful decades in the industry by delivering several blockbuster movies.



He said, "I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her."



Vicky further revealed the hidden qualities of his better half who has recently become the most popular celebrity on the newly launched WhatsApp Channels.



"…She is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it. I have realised that the way she is and what she has achieved for herself, in the last 20 years, is incredible," the actor told.



Hailing from England, the Ek Tha Tiger star became one of the highest paid actress in Indian film industry.



The actor expressed his immense respect for the love of his life as he talked about her incredible journey. "From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star."



Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.