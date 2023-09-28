Kris Jenner resented by beau Corey Gamble over 'possessive' demand

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble began dating in 2014

Kris Jenner confessed that she asked her boyfriend Corey Gambe to turn down an offer to star in Yellowstone.

In the premiere episode of The Kardashians season 4, Jenner enthused about watching the next episode of the hit show during a dinner with Gamble and her daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"If it wasn't for you, I would be a Yellowstone star!" affirmed Gamble to his girlfriend in a low voice.

The SKIMS mogul chimed in with confusion, "They asked you to be on Yellowstone and you said no?" prompting an explanation from the momager.

"Correct," she said. "I told him to say no... Because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship [on the show]."

Khloe, looking visibly annoyed by her mother's shenanigan, interjected: "But if they said they wanted you to star and [share a] kiss with Kevin Costner, I'm sure you would take it."

"Oh, that's a hard yes!" Jenner gushed.