Blac Chyna shares ‘best thing’ about relationship with Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna, who now goes by her real name Angela White, sounds all loved up in a recent interview, gushing over new beau Derrick Milano.

Earlier this week, the super model made her relationship Instagram official and said in a statement, “You won’t be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White & Derrick Gray!”

“They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us,” White, 35, noted by adding, “I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes.”

The reality TV star gets candid about her relationship during conversation with People Magazine on Wednesday.

She spilled on the “best thing” about her relationship is “friendship” that the two mutually built overtime. White further elucidated “friendship” includes their “long talks, consistency, support, love, trust, and faith” made their relationship “what it is.”

White has a firm believe that God’s timing is “always right & when it comes to love, you have to have faith in GOD & each other. But always GOD first!”

“Being able to be around somebody in your most vulnerable state plays a huge role in a successful relationship,” White’s statement resumed. “Not to mention how important communication is to express to each other feelings, emotions, & honesty.”

She told the magazine that they both equally “love it here” and “value their relationship.”