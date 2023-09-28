Britney Spears urges fans to ‘lighten up’ after criticism on her ‘knife dance’

Britney Spears just assured her fans of her safety on social media, soon after receiving tons of backlash after her “knife dance” video.



People started labeling the pop star's actions as "disturbing" after she uploaded video of herself on Monday showing off her moves while brandishing two butcher knives.

Spears danced to the music while wearing what she described as a "Pretty Woman" top and white bottoms in the video she posted on Instagram.

When she started spinning in circles and clinking the blades together, her dogs, who were visible in the background, appeared to run for shelter.

According to TMZ, Spears later changed the text in her Instagram caption to make it clear that the knives were fake.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon,” she wrote.

Fans, however, were dubious because to how realistic the blades appeared and the unmistakable clanking sound they produced as she busted a move.

Later, the celebrity shared another dance video in which she could be seen sporting a white bandage around her arm.

More than 88,000 people liked the video, but further rumors were sparked when viewers discovered that Spears had a small cut on her thigh.

In both videos, commenting was disabled, so people who wanted to voice their opinions resorted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

One critic tweeted, “Britney Spears dancing with knives in her latest video. What next a gun? The woman needs help and fast.”

While another chimed in, “Britney Spears is unwell. Posting peculiar videos and in the latest one, dancing with sharp kitchen knives. She needs mental help.”

Later, in a different Instagram post, Spears explained that she was merely having fun imitating artist Shakira's well-known knife dance from the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.

“Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira,” she wrote in the caption.