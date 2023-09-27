Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie win King Charles heart amid Harry's snub

King Charles likely to give Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie key royal duties

King Charles III has decided to give his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Prince Eugenie, key responsibilities in the royal family amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new warnings.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are tipped to have a new role under King Charles as the 74-year-old monarch's plan for a new slimmed down monarchy materialises, a royal expert has claimed.



This comes after Harry and Meghan's reunion with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, who conducted the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes bombshell interview months after the couple relocated to the US following their exit from the royal family in 2020.

The monarch's former butler Grant Harrold, who served Charles for seven years when he was Prince of Wales, claimed there's a plan in place for younger royals to step up and take on more responsibilities as the senior royals get older.



The King, who ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in September, 2022, has completed his first year as monarch, and all eyes are on him, with the world wondering what’s to come next. The former royal aide has revealed the changes are coming.

Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are expected to take key royal duties in near future as the King, who has just returned from France, seems to be satisfied with the young royals' steadfastness with the family.