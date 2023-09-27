Gwen Stefani dishes out ‘amazing’ love life on the ranch with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has recently dished out her life on the ranch with husband Blake Shelton and kids in Oklahoma.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Just A Girl hit-maker said, “I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old What?”

“It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” continued Stefani.

The songstress, who married Shelton in 2021, confessed, “He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy’.”

Reflecting on living on the ranch, Stefani stated, “I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity. But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there.”

Stefani also mentioned that she seemingly turned into her own mother after coming to Oklahoma

“When I was young, I'd walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches,” she told the outlet.

Stefani pointed out, “When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working — and it's a different kind of work. It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!”

In the end, she added, “I've gotten this far is with my spiritual faith and being able to take time out to pray.”