Prince Harry allows Meghan Markle to return to 'Suits' as Rachel Zane?

Prince Harry won't stop Meghan if she wants to return to Suits as Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle, who famously left her breakout role as Rachel Zane in US hit TV series Suits in 2017, is seemingly preparing to rejoin the cast in new season as her onscreen love-interest Patrick J. Adams is fueling speculations of Prince Harry's wife's return to acting with his cryptic posts.

Harry's sweetheart Meghan's portrayal of Rachel Zane in the legal drama came to an end with season 7, episode 16, "Good-Bye."



Rachel's character concluded on a positive note as she married her onscreen love interest, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who also said the show goodbye as a regular cast member after season 7.

The loved-up episode aired just a few months before Meghan herself became the Duchess of Sussex through her wedding to his real love Prince Harry.



Meghan's pal and former co-star Adams has left fans guessing about the mother-of-two's return to the show as he's not stopping sharing Harry's wife's throwback photos.

Adam's posts have given birth to a question whether Harry has allowed the Duchess to do what she wants, with many fans asking: "Will Meghan return to acting with her royal title?"

Another questioned: "Harry has really no issue with Meghan's return to Suits."

Few other went wild and showed their excitement to see Meghan in their favourite role, encouraging the Duchess to do what she wants leaving all the ifs and buts aside.

For those who did not watch, Rachel Zane was a great character, exhibiting both intelligence and wit throughout the series. Initially, she was somewhat timid, overshadowed by her highly accomplished father, a prominent lawyer. However, as the show progressed, Rachel gained confidence and became a great lawyer.