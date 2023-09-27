Prince William, Kate Middleton 'shut out' Harry and Meghan for good

Prince William, Kate Middleton seemingly 'shut out' Harry and Meghan for good

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who once had close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was dubbed the "Fab Four", have found a new couple to replace the Sussexes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales formed a close bond with Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to 'shut out' Harry and Meghan for good.

Jennie Bond has claimed that Kate and William can confide in the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as they all value each other.



"Sometimes it seems strange to realise that these are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer. But, especially after all that has happened - not only with the queen’s death but with Harry and Meghan leaving and Andrew getting 'sacked' - the two couples have formed a tight bond," she told OK!

The future King and Queen "feel they can confide in Edward and Sophie and there are so few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings," according to the expert.



"She is so easy to be with as William obviously appreciates, which is why he invited her to Battersea Power Station with him. And Sophie and Catherine have developed a friendship which I think both value highly," the expert said.

William and Kate, along with Harry and Meghan were once dubbed the royal "Fab Four" after making public appearances together. But ever since the Sussexes moved to the US and released bombshells about the royal family, their relationship with the Waleses has taken its toll.

