David Beckham drools over wife Victoria Beckham as she stuns in sizzling look

David Beckham showers praises on his wife Victoria Beckham as she is launching her perfume collection

David Beckham gushed over his wife Victoria Beckham as she posed for her upcoming fragrance collection in a sizzling attire.

The 49-year-old fashion diva dropped sultry photos, showing her toned physique as she promotes her first-ever fragrance collection, launching on September 29.

The former star footballer admired his spouse as he re-shared her photo on Instagram and extended warm wishes to her for the new venture.

As per Daily Mail, the former Spice Girl’s new collection of fragrances was inspired by her lifelong romantic memories with husband Beckham.

Earlier, the fashion designer revealed why she fell in love with the co-founder of Inter Miami in the upcoming documentary based on her husband’s exceptional journey.

"The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of … some would say stalk him. I would say ‘see’ him," Victoria said in the clip of docuseries shared on former footballer’s Instagram

She continued, "When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing talking to his parents."

Victoria added, "And I’m very close to my family and I love that side to him."



The singer-turned-fashion-designer reminisced the good old times with the father of her four children in the forthcoming docuseries which set to be released on October 4 on Netflix.