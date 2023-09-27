Jennifer Lawrence sparks plastic surgery rumours after Dior show appearace

Jennifer Lawrence looks chic as she attended the Christian Dior catwalk show in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence made chic style statement as she attended the Christian Dior catwalk show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.



The Hunger Games actress’ 'changed facial features' sparked rumours that the 33-year-old went under the knife.



Several fans speculated that the Red Sparrow actress opted for Botox or some facial surgery.



A fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We need to start citizen arresting these plastic surgeons."

Another said, "She was hanging around the Kardashians too much."



Another social media user addressed the increasing trend among celebrities to undergo plastic surgeries. "It seems like there’s been a startling growth in people getting cosmetic surgery in the last year."



For the mega fashion event, Jennifer wore a crisp white shirt and long black trousers.



To complement her exquisite look, the No Hard Feelings actress had her shiny blonde wavy hair down to one side.



Several Hollywood A-listers including Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexa Chung, Charlize Theron Robert Pattinson, Jenna Ortega, and others attended the fashion show.

