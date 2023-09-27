Julia Fox reveals there ‘wasn’t any’ physical intimacy with ex Kanye West

Julia Fox gave some steamy (or lack thereof) insights into her brief relationship with Kanye West leading up to the release of her memoir, Down the Drain.

Discussing her upcoming publication with The New York Times, the Italian-American actress and model addressed the unapologetic inclusion of her intimate life in her memoir.

Noting that physical intimacy played an important role in her life story, Fox expressed, "I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?"

Upon subsequently being questioned about the lack of pages dedicated to her and Ye’s bedroom life, the Uncut Gems actress simply responded, "Because there, like, wasn’t any."

“It wasn’t really about that,” she further expressed about her brief romance with the rapper.

However, Fox previously made it clear that she only allotted “like six pages” for West, noting that the Runaway rapper was only a “small part” in her story.

“I feel like I went very lightly on it,” Fox said in an interview with E! News. “I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Fox, 33, and West, 46, started dating after they met on New Years Eve 2021, following his infamous split from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian.

However, they split a mere two months later, with Fox admitting in an interview with the Evening Standard that she “tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

Down the Drain is set to be released on October 10.