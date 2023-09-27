Britney Spears fans ‘concerned’ after singer appears to injure herself with knife dance

Britney Spears concerned fans with a series of seemingly innocent Instagram posts showing her dancing with knives and apparently injuring herself.

The 41-year-old pop sensation posted a series of videos of her letting loose in her living room, which seems harmless enough for the queen of iconic dances.

However, the concerning twist that worried fans in the first video, posted on Monday, was the fact that the Toxic songstress was using two butcher’s knives as props.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today [three shrug emojis]” was the initial nonchalant caption, which she later amended to clarify that they are prop knives for Halloween.

A bandage on her wrist and an apparent cut on her thigh were visible in the next video posted a few hours later, as she twirled around her kitchen with her three dogs watching on.

But the Grammy-winning singer didn’t stop there.

In a third video posted just two hours later, the Baby One More Time singer switched up her polka-dot ‘fit for a white crop top with hot pink thongs that showed off her lower back tattoos as she continued dancing.

She also addressed the brewing concern in the caption, writing, “Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira [see no evil monkey emoji]!!!” referring to Shakira’s VMAs performance.

However, fans were not convinced, voicing their concerns on Reddit over the videos, which have their comments turned off.

“She says they are not real but they look and sound real to me. This is concerning [sad face emoji], expressed one fan.

“I don’t like it… This video is mad concerning,” voiced another, while noting Spears’ recently-revealed preoccupation with knives in the TMZ documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.