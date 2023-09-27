King Charles nearly lost mother Queen Elizabeth to royal rift over Camilla

Queen Elizabeth II may have shared a cordial bond with her son Charles’ wide Camilla Parker-Bowles, but things were quite rocky in the beginning.

When then-Prince Charles married Camilla in 2005 ceremony, there was a lot of animosity between the Elizabeth and Camilla, per royal author Andrew Morton.

There was considerable animus between the houses of the queen and Prince Charles over Camilla,” Morton shared. “[It was there] before [Princess] Diana died, and certainly after Diana died.”

Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash in Paris, a year after her divorce from Charles. The author told Fox News Digital that the “queen and her advisers, her courtiers, her private secretary – they all believed that Prince Charles should give up Camilla.”

“He could love her, but he needed to leave her. And that’s because they felt she was damaging to the monarchy, which she was. There’s no question about that,” he explained. “The presence of Camilla in Charles’ life did cause a rift between the queen and her eldest son, one which took several years to patch up.”

Morton then pointed out that it wasn’t until the intervention of the Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, who convinced the late matriarch to let go of ill wills against the now-Queen.

“And what’s the queen’s job? It is to preserve the monarchy,” Morton said. “She sees this woman who is damaging the monarchy remaining in place. So, it took a long time for that to be resolved.”

However, the rift eventually healed as Camilla and late Queen shared a close bond in coming years until her death.