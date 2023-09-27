Meghan Markle oppresses Prince Harry's ‘desperate’ desires

Prince Harry is reportedly forced by Meghan Markle to stay in US despite having ‘desperate’ desires to move back to UK.



This oppression by Meghan comes after couple was denied to get a room at the Windsor Castle during their recent visit to UK.

When the Duke of Sussex flew to London for the WellChild Awards before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games this month, it was reportedly denied his request to stay at the castle.

To visit the Queen's final resting place at St. George's Chapel on the anniversary of her passing, Prince Harry is claimed to have requested permission to remain in a room at Windsor Castle.

However, his request is said to have been denied since there was not enough space immediately.

Prince Harry is reported to have grown more interested in establishing a base in the UK as a result of this incident, but an insider claims that Meghan is not enthusiastic about the notion.

The source reported The Sunday Times: “Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful. There are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere.”

They added: “There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more.”



