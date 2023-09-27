Blac Chyna confirms romance with 'best friend & lover' Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano posed for loved-up snaps on Instagram

Blac Chyna debuted her romance with singer Derrick Milano months after dramatic turnaround of her life.

The 35-year-old star, who now goes by her original name, Angela White, took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 25, to post an affectionate photo of the duo cuddling up to one another.

The model captioned the besotted snap with a heart and a prayer emoji.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer announced their relationship on his social media with a heartwarming caption.

“It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time,” wrote Milano, alongside a playful photo of the pair. “Love you Angela.”

In the photo, the couple broke out in smiles as the Cellular singer tried sweeping Chyna off her feet.

Chyna’s latest romance comes after she announced that she was quitting OnlyFans and getting her cosmetic surgery removed in an attempt to achieve baptism.

The television personality also celebrated a year of sobriety in July.

Before Milano, Chyna was romantically linked to Tyga for three years, with whom she shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 11.

She also dated her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, and together, the former couple shares six-year-old daughter, Dream.