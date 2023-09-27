Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make significant donation to Duchess' homeland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle run a charity organization together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered an insightful update on their latest endeavor for school children in Africa.

The philanthropic couple detailed collaboration between their foundation, The Archewell Foundation, and The GEANCO Foundation to help young girls in Nigeria return to school.

"As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation,” read a statement on Archewell’s official website.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex previously revealed she was 43% Nigerian on her podcast last year.

They went on to explain the purpose of GEANCO, aimed at providing criticial health care and education services in the country.

One of its scholarship programs, David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship, offers full tuition, medical care, as well as social and emotional support particularly to young girls who are victim to terrorism and gender inequality, according to the statement.

"Afam Onyema, CEO of GEANCO, joined the Archewell staff to help fill backpacks with supplies and menstrual products,” it continued.

"AWF's support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls in the region GEANCO serves, supporting the health and well-being of girls pursuing their education,” the statement concluded.

The details were accompanied by a slew of photos of young girls posing with their new backpacks stocked with friendship bracelets, pencil pouches, and water bottles among other back to school goodies.