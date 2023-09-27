WGA officially lifts work ban while SAG-AFTRA remains on strike

The writers’ strike is officially coming to an end after 148 days, following unanimous vote of the Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The news came after WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year deal on Sunday.

The new agreement will now go to the guilds’ memberships for a ratification vote, which will run from October 2 to October 9, via Entertainment Tonight. While the agreement is yet to be finalised, WGAW Board and WGAE Council have agreed to lift the ban and have allowed members to resume work on Wednesday.

The strike, which began on May 2, had brought Hollywood production to a screeching halt as all the writers put forward their demands. The strike was then joined by the actors’, SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, despite showing support for WGA’s agreement. In an official statement issued on Sunday, the actor’s guild congratulated WGA on the tentative agreement and lauded the “incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines.”

The statement further read, “Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”