Britney Spears was NEVER the ‘right person’ for Sam Asghari, says family

Britney Spears has been rejected by Sam Asghari’s family since the beginning, as they express relief upon their split.



“Sam’s family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did,” a source reported, as per Us Weekly.

“Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him.”

When the two originally started dating in 2016, Asghari's family allegedly sought to express their worries to him, but they "let it go" once they realized "things were getting serious."

A 14-month marriage between Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, ended in divorce in August.

In his divorce petition, Asghari listed "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their separation and demanded payment from Spears for spousal support as well as legal costs.

The trainer revealed their breakup on social media a day later.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in an Instagram Story statement at the time, saying that “s—t happens.”

He added, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”