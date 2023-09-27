Madonna enjoys sons birthday party with total strangers

At her son's extravagant 18th birthday party on Sunday, Madonna shared video of herself gyrating on two scantily clad women and grinding on a male attendee.

The Material Girl singer, who just made a full recovery after experiencing a potentially fatal health scare in June, was present to honor David Banda at trendy New York City venue The Fleur Room.

About 40 guests, according to an insider who spoke to Page Six, attended the private party, which started with supper on the rooftop venue before transitioning into a dance party.

Chifundo Mercy James, 17, and the twins Stella and Estere, 11, are David's younger siblings who also attended the raucous party that Madonna posted photos from on Instagram.

“Happy 18th Birthday David Banda! Tribal Name -Senzangakhona- . Descendant of the Ngoni Tribe.!,” the “Vogue” singer captioned a video.

“It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage! Your name means ‘Speak the truth’!,” she added.