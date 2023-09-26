Taylor Swift makes big announcement amid romance rumours with Travis Kelce

Singing sensation Taylor Swift has amazed fans with a delightful announcement about her next move amid romance rumours with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Turning to her social media accounts on Tuesday, the Anti-Hero hitmaker shared her stunning photo with a caption: "The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13."



Swift, who was recently seen dating Kelce, wrote: "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

She added: "Tickets available now at https://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm or on your local theaters website!"

Taylor Swift sent fans wild with her surprise appearance to cheer on ‘new boyfriend’ Travis Kelce at Kansas City game on Sunday.

Kelce and Swift have been making headlines since it revealed that the athlete gave his number to the singer when he attended one of her Eras Tour shows in July.