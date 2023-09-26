Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce bond over ‘similar values’: He’s perfect ‘fit’

Taylor Swift may have found her ideal in her rumoured beau Travis Kelce as they enjoy the ‘early days’ of their romance.

After a week of speculation and build up into their interaction, the pair appeared together for the first time publicly following the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. The NFL player, 33, had previously shared that he had invited the 12-time Grammy winner to watch him play at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Lavender Haze singer was seen excitedly cheering for the Kelce, as she watched the game alongside his mom, from the athlete’s suite.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair “have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other.”

“They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them,” the insider continued. “Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break.”

Detailing the qualities Swift is looking for, the source claimed that Kelce appears to check all the right boxes. “Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities.”

While the romance may be in its early days, the two did not shy away from making a grand gesture. An eyewitness told ET on Sunday that the Kelce “bought out the restaurant for his family and team” on Sunday after he drove her in the convertible from the stadium.

“Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis,” the eyewitness claimed. “The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and light-hearted.”