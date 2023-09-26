Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness speaks for first time since split

Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman's estranged wife, has made a statement for the first time since the couple announced to get separated after 27 years of marriage.

When she took their cold call on Monday, the actress shocked the hosts of the Australian radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

According to the Daily Mail, broadcaster Kyle Sandilands informed Furness, “It's ridiculous, we actually called you by mistake.”

“We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.” Furness gracefully handled the situation without being bothered and said: “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.”

Indicating Deborra Lee's divorce, Sandilands added: “I just feel it’s too soon, I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.” Deborra-Lee expresses gratitude by thanking the hosts for their call before disconnecting.

According to rumours, Hugh and Deborra-Lee communicate frequently and want to “navigate” their separation together. The former couple, who share two kids, are reportedly “doing okay” despite their split.

Hugh has spoken to Deborra-Lee since their declaration, a source told PageSix, and they also added that the ex-couple has seen each other too. The insider added that the couple “speaks pretty regularly.”