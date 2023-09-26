Kylie Jenner beams with Timothee Chalamet in Paris as romance heats up

Kylie Jenner was seen smiling alongside Timothee Chalamet in Paris

Kylie Jenner was seen beaming with her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet after their latest public appearance at the birthday party of their pal Rosalia, in Paris.



After making their relationship public at Beyoncé's concert, the latest Hollywood couple was captured together by paparazzi leaving the party of the famous Spanish singer.



A video shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the reality TV star wearing an all-black outfit and sunglasses in the dark.

On the other hand, the beauty mogul's new partner tried to hide his face from the cameras with his hoodie and cap.

Earlier, in September, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians member and the Little Women actor were spotted spending quality time at the US Open, leaving their fans in awe after sharing PDA-filled moments.



The US Open’s official account on X shared a video of the two enjoying the intense game.



On September 21, the 26-year-old seemingly reveal the lock screen of her phone, featuring Timothee at the Milan Fashion Week.

Despite the romantic move, a source at the time reported to US Weekly that the couple was "not official yet" but "they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible."

The insider further revealed that, "Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple."