Russell Brand sexual offenses investigated by police despite no filed complaints

Russell Brand has come under police investigation for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations against him recently surfaced.

Though they did not mention Brand by name, the Metropolitan Police’s Scotland Yard announced on Monday that they have begun investigating various sexual offenses, all “non-recent,” after being in constant contact with the involved outlets since the first set of allegations earlier this month.

“Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London,” the statement began, alluding to the bombshell expose published by these news channels.

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offenses committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these,” the Scotland Yard further confirmed.

However, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police disclosed that they hadn’t received any official complaints filed in connection with the report despite delineating the reporting process to the outlets.

Moreover, no arrests have been made so far.

As the investigations are underway, the lead investigator Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy encouraged any and all victims of sexual offense to come forward.

“We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support,” the detective urged.

Brand, 48, was accused of rape and sexual and emotional abuse by four women earlier this month, the incidents themselves spanning the peak of his career from 2006 to 2013, following which at least three other women have come forward with their harrowing experiences.

The English comedian has since vehemently denied these allegations, calling them a “constructed narrative” and a mainstream media attack against him.