Rick and Morty season 7 new voices revealed in official trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty will be voiced by two different actors for season 7

Latest trailer for Season 7 of Rick and Morty revealed the new voice actors for the sitcom’s titular characters.

Adult Swim unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming season, which is set to release next month, on Monday, Sept. 25.

Rick and Morty Season 7 returned sans the original voice actor for the titular characters, Justin Roiland, who was ousted from the show after misconduct allegations against him surfaced.

Who are the New Voice Actors for Rick and Morty Season 7?

Though the recently-revealed trailer featured the new voice talent behind the titular characters, Adult Swim refused to unveil the names until the show’s season premiere.

“We want the show to speak for itself,” explained the network's insider. “We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

Additionally, this time around, Rick and Morty are voiced by two different actors, in lieu of the last six seasons, in which both were voiced by Roiland.

Rick & Morty Season 7 will officially premiere on Sunday, Oct. 15, and will comprise a total of ten episodes.

Roiland was fired from the global hit after he was charged with felony domestic abuse in Orange County, California, earlier this year.