Cipher case: Special court extends Imran, Qureshi judicial remand till Oct 10

Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right). — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till October 10 in the cipher case.



Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing of the case at Attock jail.

PTI counsels including Barrister Salman Safdar, Latif Khosa, Umer Niazi, and Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team was also present in the court.

On the other hand, Qureshi was brought to the Federal Judicial Complex handcuffed by a FIA team where the court staff marked his attendance.

Later, the court extended his judicial remand till Oct 10.

More to follow..